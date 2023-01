Marshall (toe) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Marshall has missed the last three games due to his toe injury, but he'll likely return to the court for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. The Pelicans will likely get another boost against Minnesota, as Brandon Ingram (toe) is probable and expected to play.