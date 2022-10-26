Marshall ended Tuesday's 113-111 win over the Mavericks with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes.

Marshall moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, making the most of his opportunity with what was a productive outing. For anyone that managed to stream him in, you have to be feeling pretty good about things given his limited range. As soon as the team is healthy again, Marshall will obviously shift back to a bench role. Until then, he is at least worth considering as a short-term asset.