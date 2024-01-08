Marshall chipped in 11 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 133-100 victory over the Kings.

Marshall saw increased run off the bench Sunday with Zion Williamson (quadriceps) and Jose Alvarado (illness) sidelined, crossing the 20-minute mark for just the sixth time since the beginning of December. Now that Trey Murphy is healthy, Marshall's role could be pretty volatile going forward, assuming Williamson is day-to-day.