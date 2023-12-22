Marshall produced 14 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 win over Cleveland.

Marshall has been an inconsistent contributor for the Pelicans recently, but he had a solid scoring mark during Thursday's matchup despite a somewhat inefficient showing from the floor. The 25-year-old's playing time has fluctuated over the past few matchups, but he's averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.