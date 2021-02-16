Marshall totaled 16 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes in Monday's 114-104 win over the Long Island Nets.

Marshall wasn't in coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation with the Pelicans, and he was sent to the BayHawks to get more time on the court to develop. Although he came off the bench in his first G League appearance of the season, he came within one point of leading the team in scoring. Marshall should continue to see plenty of run for Erie if he remains in the G League going forward.