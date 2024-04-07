Marshall (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Marshall left Friday's loss to the Spurs early and didn't return after suffering a right shoulder injury. If he's ruled out Sunday, Larry Nance, Jordan Hawkins and Matt Ryan would be candidates for a few extra minutes off the bench versus Phoenix.
