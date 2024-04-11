Marshall (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Marshall has missed the past two games for New Orleans, and that number could hit three Thursday with that game coming as the first of a back-to-back set. If he's out again, there will be more minutes available for Dyson Daniels.
