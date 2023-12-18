Marshall is questionable for Tuesday's game against Memphis due to a right ankle sprain.
Marshall hasn't missed a game since Nov. 10, but he's dealing with an ankle issue ahead of Tuesday's matchup. The 25-year-old has scored in double figures in two of his last three appearances, averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.
