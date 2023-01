Marshall (toe) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Marshall has missed two straight games with toe soreness and managed to participate in about half of Monday's practice. The questionable tag is also an encouraging sign considering he had been listed as doubtful for the Pelicans' last tilt due to the issue. With Brandon Ingram (toe) unlikely to play, Marshall would be in line for another start if he's active.