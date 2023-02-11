Marshall recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 118-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Marshall has been getting extended minutes with the Pelicans since Jan. 25, but the arrival of Josh Richardson certainly will threaten that workload. Marshall was sitting well outside the top-150 in 9-category leagues in his previous seven games, so a lot of his fantasy managers in deeper leagues will probably start looking elsewhere.