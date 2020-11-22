Marshall agreed Thursday with the Pelicans on a two-way contract, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

The Pelicans moved quickly to bring Marshall in the fold as one of its two two-way players after he went undrafted Wednesday. A 6-foot-7 forward from Xavier, Marshall averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes per game as a junior in 2019-20. As a two-way player, he'll be eligible to play in up to 50 games for the Pelicans during his rookie season.