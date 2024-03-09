Marshall racked up 19 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 103-95 victory over the 76ers.

Marshall's scoring output was his highest of the campaign despite the fact that he played fewer minutes than his season average. He accomplished the feat thanks to his red-hot shooting stroke, as he drained all four of his three-point attempts and went 7-for-8 from the field overall. Marshall had scored six points or fewer in five of his previous six games coming into Friday, so there's no need to seek him out on the fantasy waiver wire for the time being.