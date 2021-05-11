Marshall totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in a 115-110 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Marshall had a solid all-around performance and recorded the second double-double of his career. The forward has taken advantage of an increased role on offense, scoring in double figures in four of his last five contests. Over that span, Marshall has averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.