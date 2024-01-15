Marshall will come off the bench for Monday's game against Dallas.
The Pelicans are getting CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy back in the mix after all four of them were held out for rest Saturday against Dallas. Marshall is likely to play a limited role off the bench Saturday with the Pelicans back at full strength.
