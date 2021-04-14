Marshall will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
The 23-year-old came off the bench Monday but will start for the third time in the past four games Wednesday. Marshall is averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes across three starts this season.
