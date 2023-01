Marshall (toe) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

This will be Marshall's third straight absence, depleting the team's wing depth considerably since Brandon Ingram (toe) is out as well. Dyson Daniels seems likely to draw another start, and Larry Nance should be in line for more minutes with both Marshall and Ingram out. Marshall's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Timberwolves in the second half of a back-to-back billing.