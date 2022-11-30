Marshall (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Marshall will sit out a second consecutive game due to return to competition conditioning, and his next chance to return to action will be Friday in San Antonio. His absence should lead to increased playing time for Herbert Jones and Larry Nance.
