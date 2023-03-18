Marshall amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Rockets.

Marshall was moderately productive off the bench Friday, scoring double-digits for just the second time in the past six games. With the return of Brandon Ingram, Marshall has moved back to the second unit, limiting his opportunities. Given what we have seen from Marshall when he is playing a limited role, managers can safely affix their gaze elsewhere for now.