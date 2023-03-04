Marshall amassed 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 29 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to Golden State.

Marshall scored in double figures for the first time since a Feb. 5 start. With Jonas Valanciunas (calf), Larry Nance (ankle) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) all out, Marshall continues to play a major role in the Pelicans' frontcourt and consistently produces modest numbers, but recently, his fantasy-relevant nights have been too rare to trust him on a regular basis. Over his past 16 appearances, Marshall is averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.6 minutes.