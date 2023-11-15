Marshall finished Tuesday's 131-110 win over the Mavericks with 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes.

In his second game of the season, Marshall played a prominent bench role, even with Herbert Jones (leg) back in the mix. As long as Trey Murphy (knee) and Larry Nance (ribs) are sidelined, Marshall should have a clear path to consistent playing time. However, fantasy managers shouldn't grow too accustomed to this type of production, as the veteran averaged just 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.3 minutes across 77 appearances (21 starts) for the Pelicans last year.