Marshall closed Friday's 124-111 loss to the Suns with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Marshall started for the second game in a row with Zion Williamson (hip) sidelined, and just as it happened Tuesday against Dallas, he thrived when given a considerable uptick in minutes while posting a career-best scoring figure. Marshall is worth a flyer while Williamson remains sidelined, but he's expected to move back to the bench sooner than later. It's worth noting that Marshall didn't log more than 15 minutes in any of his three games off the bench, but he surpassed the 30-minute mark in his two contests as a starter, something that also explains the sizable uptick in his overall numbers.