Marshall posted 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old has now started two games in a row with Lonzo Ball (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) unavailable. On top of scoring a career high in points, Marshall contributed both a steal and block in the same game for the first time in his young career. Until Ball and Walker return to the lineup, feel free to stream the rookie if you're a deep-league fantasy manager in need of low-end points, rebounds and steals.