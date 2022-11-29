Marshall (illness) will not play in Monday's contest against the Thunder, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports
Marshall will miss his first game of the season as he recovers from an illness. The Xavier product's next chance to return to New Orleans' lineup comes Wednesday against the Raptors.
