Marshall racked up 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Jazz.

The box score fails to tell the full story behind Marshall's solid total. Although he initially took the floor to spell Zion Williamson, the Pelicans utilized a hybrid lineup without Herbert Jones until the fourth quarter, where Marshall and Jones shared the court. The variable in this scenario appears to be Dyson Daniels, who has failed to be the answer for CJ McCollum (chest). and the gap in production is one reason for the rotation changes.