Marshall recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 victory over Houston.

Marshall was expected to see an increased run with Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined for at least three weeks, and the former Xavier standout responded with one of his best games of the campaign. He's averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a starter and should remain in that role going forward.