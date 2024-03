Marshall racked up 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Marshall was able to chip in across the board, playing a key role off the bench once again. He has been a top-120 player over the past two weeks, despite averaging just 19.8 minutes per night. While he is not a must-roster player, he is doing just enough to be considered a pickup in deeper formats.