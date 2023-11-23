Marshall contributed 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Kings.

Marshall did a little bit of everything Wednesday, recording his second game with at least one tally in each category. He missed the first nine games of the campaign due to a knee contusion but has been a steady producer for New Orleans' second unit since making his season debut Nov. 12 versus Dallas. Marshall has scored in double figures in four of his past five appearances, averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per game during that stretch. However, his playing time may take a hit when Trey Murphy (knee) and Matt Ryan (calf) are cleared to return.