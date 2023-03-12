Marshall supplied 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-96 loss to the Thunder.

Marshall started Saturday with Brandon Ingram (foot) sidelined and responded well, ending two rebounds shy of a double-double and showing an efficient touch from the field. If Marshall starts Sunday against the Trail Blazers, he might be a decent streaming option. He's averaging 15.3 points per game across 20 starts this season.