Marshall (knee) tallied eight points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes in Sunday's 136-124 loss to the Mavericks.

Marshall missed the Pelicans' first nine games of the season while recovering from a knee contusion before he was cleared to make his 2023-24 debut Sunday. He was a plus-4 during his limited time on the court and shot efficiently, but Marshall likely won't have a path to a larger share of the minutes at forward unless the already banged-up Pelicans lose more key players to injuries.