Marshall will start Saturday's game against Dallas.

Marshall is likely to see a significant increase in playing time Saturday, as the Pelicans are without Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Zion Williamson (rest), CJ McCollum (ankle) and Trey Murphy (knee) for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Marshall has come off the bench in all 30 of his appearances coming into Saturday's game, and he holds averages of 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 three-pointers.