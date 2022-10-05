Marshall is set to start in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Marshall is going into his third year in New Orleans after averaging 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.6 steals in 13.4 minutes across 55 games last season. The third-year forward is likely to be a bench contributor again this year, but is getting the chance to start with Brandon Ingram (toe) out.