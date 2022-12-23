Marshall will join the starting five for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Marshall draws the start in place of Zion Williamson (COVID protocols) and will likely see a massive workload considering Brandon Ingram (toe) and Larry Nance (Achilles) will also be sidelined. He has started four games this season and has averaged 15.5 points across 36.5 minutes per game.
