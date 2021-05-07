Marshall will start Friday's contest against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Brandon Ingram (ankle) sidelined, Marshall will make his fifth start of the season. In his previous four starts, he averaged 9.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes.
