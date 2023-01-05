Marshall will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Marshall figures to see an extended stint in the starting five with Zion Williamson (hamstring) slated to miss at least three weeks of action. In nine starts this season, Marshall has averaged 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in 33.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Heads back to bench•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Steps up with several players out•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Balanced showing in start•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Starting Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Nabs four steals in loss•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Another double-digit showing•