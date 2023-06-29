The Pelicans picked up Marshall's $1.9 million team option for the 2023-24 season Thursday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Marshall is set to stay in New Orleans for his fourth straight season to start his career. In 2022-23, the 25-year-old forward averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.3 minutes across 77 appearances, including 21 starts. Marshall has improved his field-goal percentage every season of his tenure, landing at 43.3 percent last year.
