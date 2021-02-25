Marshall tallied 28 points (12-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Mad Ants.

Marshall led the BayHawks in scoring Tuesday despite maintaining his bench role for the team. The 23-year-old has had a considerable role for Erie off the bench and should continue to see plenty of run for the team going forward.