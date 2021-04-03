Marshall tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks.

The 23-year-old made a decent impression in his first career start in place of Brandon Ingram (toe). Marshall had not played more than four minutes before receiving 30 minutes on Friday. The rookie out of Xavier has a chance to carve out a consistent role off the bench with Josh Hart (thumb) expected to miss a significant amount of time. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should keep an eye on Marshall to see if he can keep it going Sunday on the road against the Rockets.