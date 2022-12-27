Marshall finished with a career-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 113-93 win over the Pacers.

While making his third start in a row, Marshall stepped into a heightened role on offense with the Pelicans down Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (rest), Trey Murphy (illness), Herbert Jones (COVID-19 protocols) and Dyson Daniels (illness). He took advantage of the opportunity and now owns respectable averages of 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 26.4 minutes per game over 12 December appearances, but Marshall will likely see his playing time take a hit sooner or later. The Pelicans are expected to get all of Williamson, Murphy and Daniels back in action Wednesday against the Timberwolves, and Ingram and Jones could also be cleared at some point before the new year.