Marshall (knee) won't play Monday against the Warriors.
Marshall suffered a bone bruise in his right knee during preseason action and is slated for another evaluation soon. However, until that comes, the veteran can be considered doubtful moving forward. After Monday's game, the Pelicans will head to Oklahoma City for a matchup Wednesday.
