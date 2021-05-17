Marshall finished Sunday's loss to the Lakers with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal over 35 minutes.

Marshall did mar his stat line a bit with seven turnovers, but it was still a strong performance by the rookie forward. His 18 points were only two below his career high and he drained a career-best four three-pointers while tying a career high with seven assists. Over his final four games, Marshall impressed with per-game averages of 15.5 points, 9.0 boards, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals.