Marshall had 15 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Nets.

The 23-year-old rookie continues to impress and while he struggled with his shot in this one, he still finished as one of the team's highest scorers while also pacing the team in dimes. Marshall, who recorded his first double-double on April 16 at Washington, has been extremely productive of late and has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances, steadily carving a decent role as a bench weapon for New Orleans.