Marshall closed with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-98 loss to Miami.

Marshall had a rough night from the field, where he converted on 30.8 percent of his tries. However, he did manage to finish in double figures for his 10th straight game, averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists during this stretch.