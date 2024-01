Marshall amassed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 15 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 loss to Milwaukee.

Marshall hasn't exceeded eight points in any of New Orleans past six games, including two scoreless outings, but the 25-year-old is a synergistic presence on both ends. Marshall connecting on a career-best 37.6 percent of 2.3 triples per game is limited volume, but it nonetheless enhances his credibility as a versatile wing.