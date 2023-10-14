Marshall was ruled out of Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right knee injury, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Marshall appeared to have hyperextended his knee, and the Pelicans played it safe and ruled him out. Further tests will be needed to see whether he'll have to miss time, putting his availability for the regular-season opener against the Grizzlies on Oct. 25 in doubt.
