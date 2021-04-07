Marshall scored eight points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Despite a poor shooting night, the 23-year-old rookie still came within a bucket and a board of his first career double-double. Marshall has seen a significant role over the last three games while Brandon Ingram (toe) has been sidelined, averaging 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 threes in 27.3 minutes including one start, and he seems to have moved ahead of Wes Iwundu in New Orleans' forward rotation.