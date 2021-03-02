Marshall posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Sunday's 126-91 win over the Swarm.
Marshall was quite efficient from the floor while coming off the bench Sunday, and he led the BayHawks on the scoreboard during the blowout win. He's averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over 25.8 minutes per game this season.
