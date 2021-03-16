Marshall was transferred from the Erie BayHawks to the New Orleans Pelicans on March 10.

Marshall made 12 appearances for the BayHawks, posting averages of 15.5 points on 49.0 percent shooting, 5.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The 23-year-old forward has appeared in limited fashion in five games for New Orleans in his first season in the NBA, including the last two games. In the last two games, Marshall has totaled two points, one assist and one block combined across close to nine minutes.