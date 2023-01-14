Marshall closed Friday's 116-110 victory over the Pistons with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Marshall made the most of his chances by hitting two of three attempts from beyond the arc. He's now hit two triples in each of his last two contests, and he's averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last six appearances, all starts.