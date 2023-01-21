Marshall (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Heat.
Marshall is on track to miss a second straight contest with right toe soreness. If he ends up sidelined Sunday, Larry Nance would likely maintain an expanded role after playing 27 minutes Friday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Won't play Friday•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Deemed questionable Friday•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Struggles with shooting touch•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Turns in neat shooting line•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Posts another solid showing•
-
Pelicans' Naji Marshall: Excellent once again•