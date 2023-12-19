Marshall (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Marshall has been upgraded from questionable to probable and will likely suit up Tuesday, which is a good sign because Zion Williamson is in danger of missing the contest due to an illness. Over his last 17 appearances, Marshall has averaged 8.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.6 minutes per game.
